16:45 19.04.2022

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

On Tuesday, April 19, the Russian Armed Forces again shelled residential areas of Kharkiv, in particular Kyivsky and Industrialny districts of the city, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The Russians use multiple launch rocket systems from a distance of 35 to 40 kilometers. As of now, in Kharkv, unfortunately, 16 people wounded, three people killed, the information is still being specified. Our emergency medical teams are working heroically in an enhanced mode," he said in Telegram channel.

According to the official, Derhachiv and Chuhuiv districts were also shelled.

Synehubov said the intensity of enemy shelling in Kharkv had increased, and once again asked the townspeople to stay in shelters and go outside only in case of emergency.

"Do not create queues, do not gather in large groups of people, now it is very dangerous."

He also asked to treat with understanding the restrictions that will be introduced during the Easter holidays.

"Together with the military, we are developing an action plan for celebrating the Easter holidays, we ask you to treat certain restrictions with understanding, which we will report in detail later," Synehubov said.

