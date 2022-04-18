Facts

16:49 18.04.2022

Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

3 min read
The number of operational and tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft has increased by more than 1.5 times, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"The Russian Armed Forces are completing the establishment of an offensive grouping in the eastern operational zone. At the same time, the enemy does not stop launching missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. In particular, the number of operational and tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft has increased by more than 1.5 times," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

He added that the occupier is preparing for an offensive in eastern Ukraine in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to ensure the stability of the land corridor with the occupied territory of Crimea.

"At the moment the aggressor has practically completed regrouping troops for an offensive in the eastern operational zone. The offensive grouping is being strengthened by the transfer of additional Russian units. The most intensive fighting is taking place in Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas. In Pivdenno-Buzke, the enemy is consolidating its positions and trying to establish full control over the village of Oleksandrivka," said Motuzianyk.

Tags: #defense_ministry #war
