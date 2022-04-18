Facts

11:52 18.04.2022

Many civilians hide from shelling on territory of Azovstal plant

2 min read

A large number of Mariupol civilians, including infants, are hiding from shelling by Russian invaders in a shelter on the territory of Azovstal plant, head of the city's patrol police Mykhailo Vershynin said.

"There are indeed a large number of civilians on the territory of the Azovstal plant, including women, children, the elderly and infants. These people hid from shelling, because there is a shelter here that allows them to survive the shelling for some time," he said in a comment to Mariupol television on Sunday.

Vershynin said that local residents do not trust the Russian occupiers because they "see what is happening in the city" and therefore remain at the plant.

According to him, the Russians use the local population, of which there are about 100,000 people left in the city: "for food, they dig up rubble, collect corpses and make mass graves, that is [Russians] simply clean up the traces of their activities after shelling."

In addition, Vershynin noted that the Russian invaders are forcing the Mariupol residents to put on a white bandage on their right leg and left arm, passing them off as combatants on their part.

"All the military of the enemy, that is, the Russian Federation and the so-called 'DNR', have exactly the same markings. Accordingly, they introduce the local population into the rank of combatants, marking them in this way, and then they specially send these people to the points where there is fire contact between parties and these people may die, that is, this is confirmed information: it takes place and it takes place constantly," the head of the patrol police of Mariupol said.

Tags: #civilians #azovstal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:15 12.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

16:23 10.04.2022
Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

15:55 06.04.2022
Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

19:01 05.04.2022
Occupiers tried to burn bodies of six civilians in Bucha to hide traces of torture

Occupiers tried to burn bodies of six civilians in Bucha to hide traces of torture

09:50 05.04.2022
In Sumy region, 3 tortured civilians found on of former sites of Russian invaders

In Sumy region, 3 tortured civilians found on of former sites of Russian invaders

20:34 24.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,035 civilians, 1,650 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,035 civilians, 1,650 injured - UN

21:16 23.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 977 civilians, 1,594 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 977 civilians, 1,594 wounded – UN

09:30 23.03.2022
Three civilians, two children killed in shelling of Rubizhne – Luhansk authorities

Three civilians, two children killed in shelling of Rubizhne – Luhansk authorities

09:23 23.03.2022
Zelensky to Russian pilots: killing civilians is crime

Zelensky to Russian pilots: killing civilians is crime

20:33 21.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 925 civilians, 1,496 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 925 civilians, 1,496 injured - UN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

Russia destroys Ukraine's TV, radio infrastructure worth UAH 600 mln over month of war

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Maryanske, Dnipropetrovsk region, invaders fire with prohibited cluster munitions

Podoliak doubts Moscow to agree to Medvedchuk's proposal on his own exchange for defenders, residents of Mariupol

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD