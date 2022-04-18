Nine killed, 25 wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over past day

Over the past day in Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling carried out by the Russia armed forces, nine people were killed and 25 were wounded, the press service of Kharkiv regional military administration has said.

"In Kharkiv, as a result of shelling by the invaders of residential areas, including the central part of the city, 24 people were wounded, six were killed. Derhachiv community was shelled in the region, two people were killed and one was wounded. After the shelling of the Russian military, one person killed in Zolochiv community," the administration said.