Facts

11:22 18.04.2022

Nine killed, 25 wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over past day

1 min read
Nine killed, 25 wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over past day

Over the past day in Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling carried out by the Russia armed forces, nine people were killed and 25 were wounded, the press service of Kharkiv regional military administration has said.

"In Kharkiv, as a result of shelling by the invaders of residential areas, including the central part of the city, 24 people were wounded, six were killed. Derhachiv community was shelled in the region, two people were killed and one was wounded. After the shelling of the Russian military, one person killed in Zolochiv community," the administration said.

Tags: #killed #kharkiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:41 18.04.2022
As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

09:52 18.04.2022
Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 205 children dead, 362 injured

Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 205 children dead, 362 injured

17:44 16.04.2022
According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

15:37 15.04.2022
Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

14:49 15.04.2022
Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

14:16 14.04.2022
Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

20:45 12.04.2022
Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

09:30 09.04.2022
Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

14:37 06.04.2022
Eighty-nine residents killed, 167 residential buildings damaged in Kyiv during war – Kyiv City Administration

Eighty-nine residents killed, 167 residential buildings damaged in Kyiv during war – Kyiv City Administration

09:31 06.04.2022
Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

National police: 900 Ukrainians missing, 2,500 killed, 500 illegally imprisoned

Occupants shoot down car with civilians who try to leave Kreminna, four people killed

As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

Part of missiles fired by Russian troops at Lviv fell near railway facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

LATEST

Maryanske, Dnipropetrovsk region, invaders fire with prohibited cluster munitions

Podoliak doubts Moscow to agree to Medvedchuk's proposal on his own exchange for defenders, residents of Mariupol

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

Seven killed, 11 wounded as result of Russian missile strikes on Lviv

Due to enemy shelling of humanitarian aid distribution point in Kharkiv, one person killed, six injured

National police: 900 Ukrainians missing, 2,500 killed, 500 illegally imprisoned

US lawmakers to visit Poland, Germany, India, Nepal, UAE to support Ukraine

On Sunday, Ukrainian military repel 12 attacks, destroy 35 units of enemy equipment

SBI exposes money laundering scheme by Russian general through business partner of Kyva

Humanitarian corridors not to open in Ukraine on Monday

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD