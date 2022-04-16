Facts

21:04 16.04.2022

Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine should decide how it wants to see the occupied territories.

"I have a lot of questions about Donbas. The question is what we want from this, what the people want. There are people who hate us, and there are people, citizens of Ukraine, who want us to be there," he said in an interview with Ukrainian journalists on Saturday.

"For eight years, Russia does not consider it ours, does not consider Crimea ours. We have different positions on the occupied territories. And to find a model that will not give an answer on what to do today, but will give when the hostilities and the war are over, then it will be possible to think about diplomacy," he said.

According to Zelensky, "they [Russia] want to resolve the issue through diplomacy while the war is going on. It is complicated. They want to take our territory, occupy more so that there is pressure. Then it is not about diplomacy."

Tags: #war #zelensky
