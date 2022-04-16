Klitschko: 'Severe consequences' promised by world leaders for Russia's actions in Ukraine should already be imposed

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on the leaders of the partner states to provide more powerful support for Ukraine, as well as to introduce the "severe consequences" promised by world leaders for Russia for its actions.

"Both my brother Volodymyr and I continue to communicate with foreign media. There are a lot of requests. And we give several interviews and live broadcasts every day. We use every opportunity to convey to the world the truth about what is happening today in Ukraine, how Russia is destroying our state and killing peaceful Ukrainians. We are attracting the necessary help and support," the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on CNN, the video of which was published on his Facebook page.

Klitschko reminded world leaders of their promises regarding Russia's responsibility for its actions in Ukraine.

"The war with Russia is a battle between good and evil. How long will the world watch? On the eve of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, world leaders promised 'severe consequences' for Russia's actions. After the genocide that the Russian orcs perpetrated in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka and which they continue in the temporarily occupied territories, after the literal destruction of many Ukrainian cities and towns, 'serious consequences' should already come," Klitschko said.