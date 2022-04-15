Facts

20:43 15.04.2022

During evacuation of residents from Starobilsk to Dnipro, Russian troops open fire on buses, there are wounded, killed

1 min read

Occupiers fired on buses that were trying to take people out of the territories of hostilities, while evacuating residents from Starobilsk (Luhansk region) to Dnipro, Russian troops opened fire on buses, there are wounded and killed, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"During the evacuation of residents from the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, to Dnipro, Russian occupiers opened fire on two buses, there are wounded and killed. More detailed information is being established. The occupier once again uses weapons to prevent the evacuation of civilians to territories controlled by Ukraine," she said on Facebook.

Denisova said such actions by the invaders are a war crime in accordance with Articles 7 and 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilians in Time of War.

"I appeal to the UN Commission to investigate human rights violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of crimes and violations of human rights by Russia in Ukraine," she said.

Tags: #luhansk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:16 05.04.2022
Russians try to attack in area of ​​​​Rubizhne, Popasna, repulsed, fighting continues

Russians try to attack in area of ​​​​Rubizhne, Popasna, repulsed, fighting continues

11:23 30.03.2022
Some 185 transformer substations blacked out due to shelling, more than 30,000 residents left without electricity near Severodonetsk – regional authorities

Some 185 transformer substations blacked out due to shelling, more than 30,000 residents left without electricity near Severodonetsk – regional authorities

10:00 30.03.2022
Kreminna bombed from air, positional battles in Popasna, Rubizhne continue – Luhansk authorities

Kreminna bombed from air, positional battles in Popasna, Rubizhne continue – Luhansk authorities

18:47 27.03.2022
Yermak: Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty won't succee

Yermak: Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty won't succee

17:32 24.03.2022
As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

14:58 22.03.2022
Over 20 fires broke out in residential buildings, children's hospital in Luhansk region due to shelling by occupier over past day – Emergency Service

Over 20 fires broke out in residential buildings, children's hospital in Luhansk region due to shelling by occupier over past day – Emergency Service

11:25 20.03.2022
Three people killed, two of them children, two more injured in shelling of Rubizhne over past day – police

Three people killed, two of them children, two more injured in shelling of Rubizhne over past day – police

14:01 18.03.2022
Russian military continue shelling settlements in Luhansk region - State Emergency Service

Russian military continue shelling settlements in Luhansk region - State Emergency Service

09:58 18.03.2022
Due to night shelling, 2 people killed, 6 injured, over 20 apartment buildings, infrastructure destroyed in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne - head of regional administration

Due to night shelling, 2 people killed, 6 injured, over 20 apartment buildings, infrastructure destroyed in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne - head of regional administration

09:36 16.03.2022
One person killed, eight, including one child, injured in Rubizhne, Luhansk region amid shelling – Luhansk authorities

One person killed, eight, including one child, injured in Rubizhne, Luhansk region amid shelling – Luhansk authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Maasikas: Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, their planned 'adoption' by Russian families is another appalling violation of intl humanitarian law

Zelensky believes that Putin may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Enemy launches three missile strikes on facilities in Kyiv region on Friday – Pavliuk

Seven killed, 34 wounded in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

Ukraine govt jointly with UN launches two aid payment programs for IDPs

LATEST

Ukrainian prosecutor general confident Medvedchuk's Ukrainian citizenship isn't obstacle to his swap

Enemy trying to attack in separate directions, air strikes on Mariupol continue – AFU General Staff

Some 22 Turkish vessels blocked in Ukrainian ports, Turkey concerned about presence of mines in Black Sea

Kim: Residential areas of Mykolaiv shelled with cluster shells, five people killed, another 15 wounded

Over 2,800 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Friday – Vereschuk

Darchiashvili tells Kuleba: Georgia not to allow bypassing of sanctions by Russia

Maasikas: Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, their planned 'adoption' by Russian families is another appalling violation of intl humanitarian law

Zelensky believes that Putin may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Enemy launches three missile strikes on facilities in Kyiv region on Friday – Pavliuk

WFP may buy grains in Ukraine to prevent world famine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD