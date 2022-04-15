During evacuation of residents from Starobilsk to Dnipro, Russian troops open fire on buses, there are wounded, killed

Occupiers fired on buses that were trying to take people out of the territories of hostilities, while evacuating residents from Starobilsk (Luhansk region) to Dnipro, Russian troops opened fire on buses, there are wounded and killed, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"During the evacuation of residents from the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, to Dnipro, Russian occupiers opened fire on two buses, there are wounded and killed. More detailed information is being established. The occupier once again uses weapons to prevent the evacuation of civilians to territories controlled by Ukraine," she said on Facebook.

Denisova said such actions by the invaders are a war crime in accordance with Articles 7 and 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilians in Time of War.

"I appeal to the UN Commission to investigate human rights violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of crimes and violations of human rights by Russia in Ukraine," she said.