Facts

12:56 15.04.2022

Missile shot down in Kherson region, shrapnel killed two, wounded three civilians who ‘came out to watch’

1 min read

 On Friday morning, above the village Plodove (Kherson region), a missile was shot down, shrapnel from which killed two civilians and wounded three others who came out to see it, according to the press service of Kakhovka town merged territorial community.

"There has been turmoil in Kakhovka since this morning. Five civilians were admitted to Kakhovka city hospital with injuries. Two were killed, three wounded (one of them in serious condition in intensive care, two in moderate condition). All had injuries from shrapnel," the report says.

It specifies that the injuries were sustained as a result of citizens observing the shooting down of a missile over the village of Plodove.

"We appeal to all Kakhovka residents and residents of our Kakhovska community. If you hear gunshots or explosions, do not wait for reports, do not come up to the windows, do not run out into the street to record! Remember the two-wall rule! Get down to the shelter," the community said.

Tags: #kherson_region #missile
