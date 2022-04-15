Facts

12:34 15.04.2022

Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

1 min read
Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, April 15, amounted to about 20,000 personnel, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period Russia also lost 756 tanks, 1,976 armored combat vehicles, 366 artillery systems, 122 multiple rocket launchers, 66 air defense weapons, 163 aircraft and 144 helicopters.

In addition, the occupiers lost 1,443 vehicles, eight ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 135 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, four rocket launchers and 25 units of special equipment.

Thus, according to the reports of the General Staff, during the day, about 100 occupiers have been killed, three tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, two air defense equipment, three aircraft, one drone, six vehicles and one ship have been destroyed.

"The figures are being refined. The count is complicated by the high intensity of combat operations," the report says.

Tags: #russia #losses #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 15.04.2022
Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

10:31 15.04.2022
Due to critical situation with staffing of its units, Russia plans to conduct covert mobilization at national level - General Staff

Due to critical situation with staffing of its units, Russia plans to conduct covert mobilization at national level - General Staff

09:23 15.04.2022
Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

20:23 14.04.2022
Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

15:18 14.04.2022
There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

18:48 13.04.2022
EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

17:41 13.04.2022
If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

16:33 13.04.2022
Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

15:45 13.04.2022
Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

15:08 13.04.2022
At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

Evacuation buses near Borova in Kharkiv region come under fire, up to 10 people killed, up to 30 wounded

LATEST

93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shoots down Russian helicopter in Kharkiv region at night

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now

Ukrainian army receives Czech MLRS – Ukrautoprom

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

North Macedonia declares another 6 Russian diplomats persona non grata

Evacuation buses near Borova in Kharkiv region come under fire, up to 10 people killed, up to 30 wounded

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD