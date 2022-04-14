Facts

14:57 14.04.2022

Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

1 min read
Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko has said that Russians opened fire near the state border in the area where Ukraine's Chernihiv region borders Russia's Bryansk region.

"Yesterday, grenade and small arms fire was recorded in Chernihiv region, which were opened by the Rushists from the direction of their checkpoint Pohar," Deineko wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, in Kyiv region, border guards went to the checkpoint Vilcha in the section with Belarus. "As always, the orcs, like an invasion of locusts. Infrastructure was destroyed ... During the events there remains the danger of mines and shelling, so we act very carefully," Deineko said.

