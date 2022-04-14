Facts

14:16 14.04.2022

Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

2 min read
Losses of the Russian occupation army in Mykolaiv and Kherson directions are 54 personnel and eight pieces of equipment, including two self-propelled artillery systems, the Grad multiple rocket launcher and a T-72 tank, according to the Facebook page of the Operational Command Pivden (South).

"In response to the enemy's systemic artillery shelling throughout the night, our troops inflicted a precise defeat on the concentration of military equipment and ammunition composition in the classic traditions of Chornobayivka," the report reads.

At the same time, while conditions are unfavorable for a sea landing, the threat of missile attacks both from the sea and the temporarily occupied Crimea remains.

The Operational Command reported that in the Black Sea area of operations, the Neptune anti-ship missile struck the cruiser Moskva, which sustained significant damage. "A fire broke out. Other units of the ship's group tried to provide assistance, but the storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser and it began to sink," the report says.

At the same time, the aggressor continues psychological pressure on the local population in occupied Kherson and the region, agitating for the creation of a quasi-republic. "Neither insolent shelling, nor kidnappings, nor mocking of the civilian population by the Rashists have broken the spirit of Kherson. People continue to defend their independent future in a free Ukraine," the report says.

