Zelensky, Biden discuss package of defense, possible macro-financial support, agree to tighten sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden an additional package of defense and possible macro-financial support for Ukraine, as well as tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"Continued constant dialogue with the President of the USA. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid to Ukraine. Agreed to enhance sanctions, " Zelensky wrote on Twitter.