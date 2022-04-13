Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

On April 13, the Russian Armed Forces shelled Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, causing civilian casualties.

"As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and two men (20 and 30 years old) were killed in Nemyshliansky district. Four people were wounded (the youngest is 17 years old, the oldest is 75 years old. A house and a car were damaged," Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.