Facts

19:57 13.04.2022

Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

1 min read

On April 13, the Russian Armed Forces shelled Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, causing civilian casualties.

"As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and two men (20 and 30 years old) were killed in Nemyshliansky district. Four people were wounded (the youngest is 17 years old, the oldest is 75 years old. A house and a car were damaged," Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelled
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:38 10.04.2022
Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

18:14 09.04.2022
Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

12:18 01.04.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

18:15 30.03.2022
Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

12:00 30.03.2022
Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

10:15 27.03.2022
Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

20:28 26.03.2022
Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

15:03 26.03.2022
Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

12:19 25.03.2022
Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

15:33 24.03.2022
As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Biden discuss package of defense, possible macro-financial support, agree to tighten sanctions against Russia

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk through Transnistria to Moscow – Bakanov

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky, Biden discuss package of defense, possible macro-financial support, agree to tighten sanctions against Russia

Service for Special Communication warns about spread of fake video with BBC News logo

Zelensky meets with presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia in Kyiv

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk through Transnistria to Moscow – Bakanov

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Moldovan embassy to resume its activities in Kyiv

Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

Russia consciously, targeted, extremely brutal destroys Ukrainian nation – Nausėda

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD