19:37 13.04.2022

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

On Wednesday, the Council of the EU announced the introduction of exceptions from two sanctions regimes ("regime of territorial integrity of Ukraine" and "regime of Donetsk and Luhansk") to facilitate humanitarian activities in Ukraine.

“In particular, organizations and agencies acting as humanitarian partners of the EU, such as the ICRC and the UN specialized agencies, are exempted from the prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to persons and entities designated under the Ukraine territorial integrity regime when the funds or resources are necessary for exclusively humanitarian purposes in Ukraine," the EU Council said in a communiqué.

According to the document "certain clearly defined categories of humanitarian organisations are exempted from the export restrictions and the related prohibition on the provision of services under the Donetsk and Luhansk regime when this is necessary for exclusively humanitarian purposes in the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine."

In addition, organizations that are not covered by the accepted exemptions may ask EU member states to derogate from the prohibitions when necessary for humanitarian activities in Ukraine.

The purpose of these decisions, they explain in Brussels, is "addressing the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Ukraine."

