11:12 04.12.2025

SBU detains FSB agents helping Russia attack targets near Izium in Kharkiv region

Counterintelligence agents of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained two Russian agents in the Kharkiv region. The suspects worked for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and, on the instructions of the enemy, collected the coordinates of the Defense Forces near Izium, the SBU press service reports.

"As the investigation established, the enemy accomplices turned out to be two residents of the district, who acted separately, but narrowed to a single curator from Moscow. According to the case materials, one of the agents is a 56-year-old employee of a local gas compressor station, who, under the guise of business trips, recorded the geolocations of military facilities and sent them to the FSB. He also sent the curator text messages describing the location of the main compressor station transformers, on which the Rashists were preparing air strikes," the SBU said on Telegram.

Another exposed agent is a 57-year-old driver who delivered food to front-line stores and simultaneously tracked the coordinates of the defense strongholds of the Ukrainian troops.

Both suspects sent the collected data via messengers to the resident (head) of the intelligence group. He turned out to be their fellow villager, who during the temporary occupation of the community left for the Russian Federation and works for the Russian special services. It was established that in Russia he was recruited by an FSB officer, whose identity was also established by the SBU counterintelligence.

According to the plan determined by the enemy intelligence officer, the resident was assigned to form an intelligence group in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region.

"SBU officers exposed the attackers in advance and documented their intelligence activity. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the corresponding direction of combat operations," the report notes.

At the final stage of the special operation, both agents were detained at their places of residence. During searches, smartphones were seized from them, from which they coordinated their actions with the resident.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons).

The perpetrators are being held without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

