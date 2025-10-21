Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:31 21.10.2025

Russian KAB spotter gets 15 years for role in Kharkiv attacks – SBU

2 min read
The court found a 43-year-old Kharkiv resident guilty of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), who, on behalf of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), spied on the construction of defensive lines near the city, and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

According to the State Security Service Bureau of Ukraine (SBU), the man was part of the Russian FSB agent network neutralized by the Ukrainian special services in September last year.

"Then, Ukrainian special services detained three Russian agents-correctors of air attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. In the spring and summer of this year, two of the detainees have already received prison terms," the SBU said.

As it was established, to carry out the tasks of the Russian curator, the Kharkiv resident got a job in one of the construction teams that was engaged in fortifications in the region.

Under the guise of a construction worker, the agent had access to the relevant coordinates, which he sent to the curator.

Later, the Russian military used this information to prepare strikes on defense facilities with guided aerial bombs. During the air attack, the Kharkiv resident was supposed to receive a signal from the curator to leave the potential zone of attack.

It was also established that the man established contacts with local residents in order to covertly ask them for information about the bases of UAV operator training centers.

SBU officers detained him while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a defense facility.

