17:34 13.04.2022

Ukraine deserves huge recovery effort like Marshall Plan - Latvian president

Latvian President Egils Levits has said that Ukraine deserves huge reconstruction efforts, such as the Marshall Plan, which helped Western Europe recover after World War II, and called for its planning to begin.

"Irpin, Borodyanka bear the fresh scars of Russian destruction. The twisted wreckage of homes, churches, and bridges. Ukraine deserves a massive recovery effort, like the Marshall Plan that helped Western Europe recover after WWII. The time to plan is now! " Levits said on Twitter Wednesday.

As reported, the Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday.

