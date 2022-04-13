Facts

17:29 13.04.2022

Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili confirmed to Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on Wednesday that a Georgian parliamentary delegation would visit Kyiv in the near future.

"I spoke with my Ukrainian counterpart today, and I confirmed my readiness to visit Ukraine in the near future together with a parliamentary delegation," Papuashvili said in a statement on social media.

"I want to repeat once again that support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is our human and historical duty, which we will certainly fulfill," he said.

The Georgian parliament is currently discussing the composition of the delegation, which representatives of all opposition factions are willing to join.

Relations between Tbilisi and Kyiv deteriorated after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 1 that the Ukrainian ambassador was recalled from Georgia for consultations over the Georgian government's decision not to join the sanctions on Russia and to hinder Georgian volunteers from travelling to Ukraine.

