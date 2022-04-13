Due to actions of invaders, we have to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors on Wednesday - Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said that on Wednesday, April 13, humanitarian corridors for the departure of civilian population will not operate.

"Regarding humanitarian corridors as of April 13, 2022: Unfortunately, we are not opening them today," Vereschuk wrote on her Telegram channel.

In Zaporizhia region, the invaders blocked the evacuation buses, and in Luhansk region they violate the ceasefire.

"The occupiers not only neglect the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground. All this creates a level of danger on the routes, that we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today. But we will work to ensure that humanitarian corridors reopen as soon as possible," Vereschuk said.