Facts

09:12 13.04.2022

Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has expressed hope that Ukraine will receive the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union no later than June 2022.

"We met with the leadership of the European Union in Kyiv. We received a questionnaire that must be filled out to obtain the candidate status for EU membership. We started working on it. We expect that Ukraine will be able to receive such a status no later than June of this year," Shmyhal said in his address on Tuesday evening.

