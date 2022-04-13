Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has expressed hope that Ukraine will receive the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union no later than June 2022.

"We met with the leadership of the European Union in Kyiv. We received a questionnaire that must be filled out to obtain the candidate status for EU membership. We started working on it. We expect that Ukraine will be able to receive such a status no later than June of this year," Shmyhal said in his address on Tuesday evening.