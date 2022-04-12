Facts

17:54 12.04.2022

Occupants shot evacuation column in Brovarsky district in March, four people killed, including child – prosecutor's office

On March 11, Russian servicemen shot down an evacuation convoy with civilians at the exit from the village of Peremoha, Brovarsky district, killing four people, including a child, according to the prosecutor's office of Kyiv region.

"In the course of investigative actions, prosecutors, together with the police and experts, established that on March 11, at the exit from the village of Peremoha, Brovarsky district, Kyiv region, Russian servicemen from small arms and artillery shot down a convoy with civilians, consisting of five cars. As a result of an enemy attack, four persons, including a 13-year-old boy killed," the prosecutor's office of Kyiv region said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the statement at present, witnesses and eyewitnesses to the execution of the convoy have been identified and interrogated, the bodies of all the killed have been sent for a forensic medical examination, the pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) continues.

