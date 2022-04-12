Putin calls Belarus suitable platform for Russia-Ukraine talks

Belarus is "quite suitable" for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the Belarusian colleagues for the good organization of several negotiating rounds on their territory," Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU and the United States do not recognize as legally elected.

According to him, "it became possible to start a direct dialogue with the Ukrainian side largely thanks to the personal efforts of the President of Belarus."

"We believe that the Belarusian site is quite suitable for further contacts," Putin said.