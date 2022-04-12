Shmyhal, Swiss President agree to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Swiss President Ignazio Cassis have agreed to hold a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in July.

"Talked to the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis. Discussed the impact of Russian aggression and economic situation in Ukraine. Thanked Switzerland for its consistent support. Agreed to relaunch in July URC2022 in Lugano under new concept 'Ukrainian Recovery Conference,'" Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.