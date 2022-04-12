Facts

09:30 12.04.2022

Zelensky: mining Ukrainian territory is conscious crime of Russian troops

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the mining of the Ukrainian territory by Russian troops is a deliberate war crime.

"Russian troops left tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dangerous items. These are shells that did not explode, mines, tripwires ... Several thousand such items are neutralized every day. The occupiers left mines everywhere: in the houses that they seized, just in the streets, in the fields. They mined people's property, cars, doors. They deliberately did everything to make the return to these areas after the de-occupation as dangerous as possible," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday night.

According to him, due to the actions of the Russian army, the territory of Ukraine today is one of the most contaminated by mines in the world.

"And I believe that this should also be considered a war crime of the Russian troops. They deliberately did everything to kill or maim as many of our people as possible. Even when they were forced to retreat from our land. Without the appropriate orders, they would not have done this," the president stressed.

