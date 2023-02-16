Economy

20:39 16.02.2023

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cuts output of commercial iron ore 60.9% YoY in Jan 2023

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cut production of commercial iron ore from underground mining by 60.9% year-on-year to 135,000 tonnes in January 2023, Ukrainian media reported, citing the enterprise's information.

According to the company's information, Pokrovska mine in January produced 25,000 tonnes of iron ore products, Kryvy Rih mine produced 40,000 tonnes, Kozatska also produced 40,000 tonnes, and Ternovska produced 30,000 tonnes.

As reported, Pokrovska mine in December produced 15,000 tonnes of iron ore products, Kryvy Rih mine produced 44,000 tonnes, Kozatska produced 40,000 tonnes, and Ternovska produced 30,000 tonnes.

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cut production of commercial iron ore from underground mining 32.8% year-on-year to 2.888 million tonnes in 2022.

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant specializes in the underground mining of iron ore, and its owners are Metinvest and Privat Group.

