16:50 11.04.2022

Possible resumption of Russian offensive on Kyiv to depend on hostilities in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Defense Ministry

A possible resumption of the Russian offensive against Kyiv will depend on the hostilities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"At the moment, Russian units have been partially driven out of the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, partially they have retreated, transferred to the territory of Belarus, from there to the territory of Russia, and from there to the territory of the East of Ukraine. The issue of a possible resumption of the enemy's attack on the capital will depend on of the hostilities that will continue in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that as of now, several battalion tactical groups are known on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, which carry out demonstration actions there.

"Obviously, this is such a tactical game of Russia to keep Ukrainian army units here and prevent them from being transferred to more difficult operational zones, including to the East and South of Ukraine," Motuzianyk said.

