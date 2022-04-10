Zelensky: Kyivan Rus' first miraculous icon of St. Nicholas 'Wet' to return to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional evening video statement that the icon of St. Nicholas "Wet," the first miraculous icon of Kyivan Rus, will return to Ukraine.

"One more news for today. Long-awaited for many of our people. One of our main shrines will return to Ukraine. One of the most respected shrines of St. Sophia of Kyiv is the icon of St. Nicholas 'Wet.' This is the first miraculous icon in Kyivan Rus. We worked for a long time to return it," Zelensky said.

This icon was taken out of Ukraine during the Second World War.

"And it will be at home, in St. Sophia. I am grateful for this decision to the hierarchs, clergy and believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the United States. I want the return of this shrine to become an important symbol for all of us. A fundamental symbol. A symbol that we will return to Ukraine everything that is ours. All Ukrainian. Let us get all our people back. And we will definitely return justice, full control over our land," he said.

