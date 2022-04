Occupiers again hit tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne

Near Rubizhne, Luhansk region, Russian invaders again hit a tank with nitric acid, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"Again a chemical attack! At Rubizhne, the orcs again hit a tank with nitric acid," Haidai wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He asks residents not to leave shelters, and those who are indoors – to close windows and doors.

A tank with nitric acid was also damaged near Rubizhne on April 5.