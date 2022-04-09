Facts

17:55 09.04.2022

EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

The European Union has enacted another package of anti-Russian sanctions, according to a statement published in the EU Official Journal on Friday.

The EU Official Journal has published another series of restrictive measures, noting that they are effective immediately upon publication.

As was reported earlier, the EU moved to ban imports of Russian products such as timber, cement, fertilizers, seafood and alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, the EU has moved to restrict exports of quantum computers and state-of-the-art semiconductors, hi-tech electronics, computer software, sensitive machinery and equipment for transport. The export and import bans are 10-billion-euro and 5.5-billion-euro worth, respectively.

The fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the EU envisages an embargo on coal shipments from Russia to the EU, effective from August 2022. Annual EU imports of coal are currently worth 8,000,000,000 euros.

As part of the sanctions, the EU has also introduced restrictions for 217 individuals and 18 entities, including representatives of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") and the "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR"), according to the document published in the EU Official Journal.

The new sanctions apply to "LPR" and "DPR"-based entrepreneurs and family members of some people earlier placed on EU sanctions lists. Sanctions also apply to some companies whose production facilities and technologies are linked to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the document said.

As part of the fifth package of Russia sanctions, the EU has also introduced a ban on imports of potassium chloride from Belarus via Russia, it said.

Exceptions from these EU sanctions include shipments of a number of goods such as pharmaceuticals, medical products, agricultural goods and food, including wheat. Besides, the sanctions do not apply to automobile transport used for humanitarian purposes.

Tags: #eu #sanctions #anti_russian
Завантаження...
