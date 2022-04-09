We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine expects a firm global reaction to the death of people from a missile strike in Kramatorsk.

"All the leading states of the world have already condemned the Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm and global response to this war crime. As well as the massacres in Bucha, " Zelensky said in a video message on Friday.

He stressed that this missile strike, like many other Russian war crimes, should become one of the charges at the international tribunal.

"All the forces of the world will be aimed at establishing every minute who did what, who, how and what orders were given. How many missiles, who transported them, from whom the command was voiced and how this strike was coordinated. Responsibility is inevitable," he said.