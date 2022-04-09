Facts

16:32 09.04.2022

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

1 min read
We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine expects a firm global reaction to the death of people from a missile strike in Kramatorsk.

"All the leading states of the world have already condemned the Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm and global response to this war crime. As well as the massacres in Bucha, " Zelensky said in a video message on Friday.

He stressed that this missile strike, like many other Russian war crimes, should become one of the charges at the international tribunal.

"All the forces of the world will be aimed at establishing every minute who did what, who, how and what orders were given. How many missiles, who transported them, from whom the command was voiced and how this strike was coordinated. Responsibility is inevitable," he said.

Tags: #death #strike #kramatorsk #missile
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:41 09.04.2022
Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

11:19 09.04.2022
EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

17:13 08.04.2022
As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

15:10 31.03.2022
Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

09:37 30.03.2022
Some 145 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 145 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine – PGO

14:40 29.03.2022
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

19:59 26.03.2022
Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

20:42 25.03.2022
Three Russian cruise missiles shot down in Odesa region

Three Russian cruise missiles shot down in Odesa region

17:32 24.03.2022
As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

15:02 24.03.2022
Russian journalist Baulina, who died in Kyiv, opposed to Russian authorities

Russian journalist Baulina, who died in Kyiv, opposed to Russian authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

Italian Embassy to resume work in Kyiv after Easter - MFA

LATEST

EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

Occupiers again hit tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

Chancellor of Austria: Attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia to be punished

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

We are ready to fight, look for parallel dialogue with Russia for time being – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD