Facts

15:28 09.04.2022

We are ready to fight, look for parallel dialogue with Russia for time being – Zelensky

2 min read
We are ready to fight, look for parallel dialogue with Russia for time being – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about the situation with the redeployment of Russian troops, respectively, fighting in the eastern and southern directions, said that Ukraine is ready to fight for its territories and is ready to seek a parallel dialogue with Russia for the time being.

"Ukraine has always said that it is ready for negotiations and will look for any ways to end the war. In parallel, unfortunately, we see preparations for an important, and someone says - a decisive battle in the east of our state," Zelensky said at a briefing after talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to the head of state, he would not like to take responsibility for the forecasts now, but stated that the battle would be difficult. He also added that so far Ukraine is ready to seek a parallel dialogue with the Russian Federation.

"There is an accumulation of troops. A large number of troops, equipment, armed people who are going to occupy another part of our territories. It will be a difficult battle. We believe in our struggle and victory. Therefore, we are ready to fight and simultaneously look for certain ways in diplomacy that can stop this war. For now. So far, we are talking about a parallel dialogue," he said.

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk

Tags: #austria #zelensky #nehammer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:20 09.04.2022
Chancellor of Austria: Attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia to be punished

Chancellor of Austria: Attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia to be punished

15:50 09.04.2022
Zelensky sees support from Austria

Zelensky sees support from Austria

14:52 09.04.2022
Austria will help alleviate humanitarian suffering of Ukrainian people, put end to war – Nehammer

Austria will help alleviate humanitarian suffering of Ukrainian people, put end to war – Nehammer

14:41 09.04.2022
Austrian Chancellor arrives in Kyiv

Austrian Chancellor arrives in Kyiv

14:19 09.04.2022
Zelensky holds meeting with govt members, Armed Forces leaders, law enforcement agencies, NSDC

Zelensky holds meeting with govt members, Armed Forces leaders, law enforcement agencies, NSDC

13:34 09.04.2022
In any case, Europe will have to impose really principled and strong sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

In any case, Europe will have to impose really principled and strong sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

18:23 08.04.2022
Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

09:39 08.04.2022
UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

18:43 07.04.2022
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

13:28 07.04.2022
Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

Italian Embassy to resume work in Kyiv after Easter - MFA

Austria will help alleviate humanitarian suffering of Ukrainian people, put end to war – Nehammer

LATEST

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Italian Embassy to resume work in Kyiv after Easter - MFA

IMF Board of Directors agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine – Ukraine’s rep in Fund

Reznikov calls on partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that what is happening now in Ukraine doesn’t come to other countries

EU resumes diplomatic presence in Kyiv

'Net' sale of foreign currency by NBU falls by half this week

Biden signs laws banning oil imports from Russia, refusing normal trade with it

Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD