We are ready to fight, look for parallel dialogue with Russia for time being – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about the situation with the redeployment of Russian troops, respectively, fighting in the eastern and southern directions, said that Ukraine is ready to fight for its territories and is ready to seek a parallel dialogue with Russia for the time being.

"Ukraine has always said that it is ready for negotiations and will look for any ways to end the war. In parallel, unfortunately, we see preparations for an important, and someone says - a decisive battle in the east of our state," Zelensky said at a briefing after talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to the head of state, he would not like to take responsibility for the forecasts now, but stated that the battle would be difficult. He also added that so far Ukraine is ready to seek a parallel dialogue with the Russian Federation.

"There is an accumulation of troops. A large number of troops, equipment, armed people who are going to occupy another part of our territories. It will be a difficult battle. We believe in our struggle and victory. Therefore, we are ready to fight and simultaneously look for certain ways in diplomacy that can stop this war. For now. So far, we are talking about a parallel dialogue," he said.

