Italian Embassy to resume work in Kyiv after Easter - MFA

The Italian Embassy in Ukraine will resume its work in Kyiv after Easter, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said, Corriere della Sera reports.

"We were the last to leave Kyiv and will be one of the first to return," Corriere della Sera quotes Di Maio as saying.

He stressed that this is another gesture of support for the Ukrainian people, a concrete way to confirm that diplomacy must win.

"In the coming days, all the checks necessary for moving to Kyiv will be carried out, everything should be done in a safe environment and in coordination with other European partners," Di Maio said.