Facts

09:14 09.04.2022

Enemy fires missiles at Myrhorod at night, 2 people injured - head of Poltava military administration

1 min read

Head of Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin announced a missile attack on the infrastructure of Myrhorod at night, as a result of which two people were injured.

"This night, the Russian invaders again launched a missile attack on the infrastructure in Myrhorod. Significant destruction. Unfortunately, two people were injured. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," Lunin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

Tags: #myrhorod #missiles
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:34 06.04.2022
Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

11:53 02.04.2022
Air defence shots down four enemy missiles, one drone over Dnipropetrovsk region

Air defence shots down four enemy missiles, one drone over Dnipropetrovsk region

14:28 20.03.2022
US confirms Russian use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine – CNN

US confirms Russian use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine – CNN

20:59 15.03.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

16:10 15.03.2022
Russia fires over 900 missiles since invading Ukraine – Pentagon

Russia fires over 900 missiles since invading Ukraine – Pentagon

13:27 10.03.2022
Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

10:35 04.03.2022
Pentagon: 70 out of 480 missiles fired at Ukraine in first week of war are launched from Belarus

Pentagon: 70 out of 480 missiles fired at Ukraine in first week of war are launched from Belarus

13:28 03.03.2022
Aggressor makes missile attack on Chernihiv – head of regional administration

Aggressor makes missile attack on Chernihiv – head of regional administration

13:41 02.03.2022
Not only executors of missile salvos on Ukrainian cities to be punished in Hague, but also masterminds – Shmyhal

Not only executors of missile salvos on Ukrainian cities to be punished in Hague, but also masterminds – Shmyhal

11:10 26.03.2014
Head of Myrhorod council dies in hospital after attack

Head of Myrhorod council dies in hospital after attack

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

LATEST

Biden signs laws banning oil imports from Russia, refusing normal trade with it

Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

Explosion heard in Chornomorsk, situation under control, no victims - mayor

Losses of personnel of Russian troops amount to 19,100 people - General Staff

Dpty of Mariupol City Council from Oppositon Platform, whom occupiers appointed mayor, informed of suspicion of high treason

Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

War unites not only Ukraine, but also EU – Zelensky

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD