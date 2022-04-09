Enemy fires missiles at Myrhorod at night, 2 people injured - head of Poltava military administration
Head of Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin announced a missile attack on the infrastructure of Myrhorod at night, as a result of which two people were injured.
"This night, the Russian invaders again launched a missile attack on the infrastructure in Myrhorod. Significant destruction. Unfortunately, two people were injured. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," Lunin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.