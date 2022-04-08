War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on April 7 amounted to 3,893 civilians (3,838 in a report a day earlier), including 1,626 dead (1,611), the Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said on Friday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the document said.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the report notes.

According to confirmed UN data, 418 men, 245 women, 43 boys and 26 girls died, while the sex of 63 children and 831 adults has yet unknown.

Among the 2,267 wounded, there are 45 girls and 44 boys, as well as 108 children, whose sex yet unknown.

Compared to the previous day, one child was killed and six injured, according to the UN.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,604 casualties (499 killed and 1,105 injured); on government-controlled territory: 1,274 casualties (432 killed and 842 injured); and on territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "republics": 330 casualties (67 killed and 263 injured).

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,289 casualties (1,127 killed and 1,162 injured).

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 8 April (local time), 169 children had been killed and at least 306 injured.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 6 April 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 7 April only, as during the day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days.

