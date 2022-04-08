As result of missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, 50 people killed, including five children

As a result of the shelling of the railway station in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) by Russian troops, some 50 people were killed, including five children, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Some 50 people killed, five of them are children. This is the number of victims at this hour as a result of the strike of the Russian occupation troops by Tochka-U missile on the railway station of Kramatorsk. At the moment, some 98 people have been taken to hospitals. In one or two days, other victims will also apply, so the number of victims will constantly change," he said in his Telegram channel.

According to Kyrylenko, of the 98 people wounded who were taken to medical facilities, some 16 were children, 46 women and 36 men.

"Some 12 of them died in the hospital. Some 38 people died right at the station. The Russian invaders must be punished for all their crimes that they commit on our land," the administration's head said.