16:44 08.04.2022

Electronic court doesn’t work because it hasn’t been created - Supreme Court chairman

Electronic court doesn't work because it hasn't been created - Supreme Court chairman

The electronic court does not work because it has not been created, Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev said during a live broadcast on Friday.

"The electronic court does not work because it has not been created. Let the relevant law enforcement agencies figure it out," he said.

Kniazev explained: the situation when the court receives an electronic statement of claim, has to print it out and send it to the police station which is not an electronic court.

At the same time, he said that there was little paper left in the courts after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and in some it is completely absent.

According to the Chairman of the Supreme Court, he sent a letter to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for assistance in order to create an electronic court in Ukraine.

"Today I’ve sent a letter to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in order for them to help us, support us, provide some funds for the early introduction of an electronic court and assistance with the remote work of judges," Kniazev said.

