10:38 08.04.2022

Occupiers seize transport with humanitarian cargo in Zaporizhia region - Mayor of Melitopol

In Zaporizhia region, Russian invaders seize buses and trucks with humanitarian cargo intended for Melitopol residents, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said. "By threatening the drivers, they brazenly took all the buses and trucks with humanitarian cargo for themselves. This means that Melitopol residents and residents of the region will not only not receive vital assistance - medicines for seriously ill patients, food and hygiene products that are no longer in the city. People will not be able to leave Melitopol!" Fedorov wrote on Friday morning.

"Residents of the occupied Melitopol will not be able to evacuate on Friday," the mayor wrote on Facebook.

According to him, on Thursday, the occupiers did not let pass a humanitarian convoy that arrived from Zaporizhia to Melitopol and, threatening drivers, took away buses for the evacuation of citizens, as well as trucks with food, medicine and personal hygiene items.

As a result, people will not be able to evacuate from the occupied city.

Fedorov noted that, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, the guarantor of the humanitarian corridor is the International Red Cross, which has taken written commitments from both sides about their intentions to ensure the humanitarian corridor.

The mayor also said that what happened is "a vivid example for the civilized world that Russia's promises, even to international organizations, are worthless."

Tags: #melitopol #humanitarian_convoys #occupiers
Interfax-Ukraine
