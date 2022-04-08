Facts

10:34 08.04.2022

European Commission head going to Kyiv

1 min read
European Commission head going to Kyiv

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that she went on a visit to the capital of Ukraine.

"Looking forward to Kyiv," she tweeted on Friday morning.

She attached to the message her photo on the railway platform, presumably in the city of Przemysl (Poland) next to the Ukrzaliznytsia carriage. The photo was taken at night.

According to European media, the delegation will include head of the European diplomacy Josep Borrell, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and several representatives of the European Parliament.

As previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, the representative of the President of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, said that the visit to Kyiv will take place on the eve of the StandUpForUkraine event, which will be held in Warsaw on Saturday.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko said the day before that about 20 MEPs could come to Kyiv. It is possible that they will go to the towns of Kyiv region, destroyed by the Russian invaders.

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk

Tags: #eu #leyen #ursula_von_der_leyen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:35 07.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

14:34 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

14:00 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

12:46 06.04.2022
Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

11:37 06.04.2022
Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

11:00 06.04.2022
EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

20:53 05.04.2022
EU expelling 19 Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to EU

EU expelling 19 Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to EU

16:19 05.04.2022
EU fifth sanctions package includes ban on Russian coal import, transactions with 4 banks

EU fifth sanctions package includes ban on Russian coal import, transactions with 4 banks

16:09 05.04.2022
Fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia to affect energy, trade, transport, some individuals – European Commission

Fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia to affect energy, trade, transport, some individuals – European Commission

12:43 05.04.2022
EC President von der Leyen, Borrell to visit Kyiv this week

EC President von der Leyen, Borrell to visit Kyiv this week

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers seize transport with humanitarian cargo in Zaporizhia region - Mayor of Melitopol

Australia hands over 20 Bushmasters worth $38 mln to Ukraine - ambassador

U.S. decides to allocate more than 1,000 Stingers, more than 5,000 Javelin systems to Ukraine – U.S. Department of Defense

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 169 children die, 306 injured – PGO

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

LATEST

Occupiers seize transport with humanitarian cargo in Zaporizhia region - Mayor of Melitopol

Australia hands over 20 Bushmasters worth $38 mln to Ukraine - ambassador

U.S. decides to allocate more than 1,000 Stingers, more than 5,000 Javelin systems to Ukraine – U.S. Department of Defense

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 169 children die, 306 injured – PGO

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

Information Defence: The Military-Political Situation in Ukraine as of April 7th - Ihor Zhdanov

Arakhamia: our task at Ukraine-Russia talks is to consolidate Armed Forces' successes

Poland demands creation of intl commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine – PM

US Senate unanimously supports ban on energy imports from Russia

Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD