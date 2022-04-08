European Commission head going to Kyiv

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that she went on a visit to the capital of Ukraine.

"Looking forward to Kyiv," she tweeted on Friday morning.

She attached to the message her photo on the railway platform, presumably in the city of Przemysl (Poland) next to the Ukrzaliznytsia carriage. The photo was taken at night.

According to European media, the delegation will include head of the European diplomacy Josep Borrell, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and several representatives of the European Parliament.

As previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, the representative of the President of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, said that the visit to Kyiv will take place on the eve of the StandUpForUkraine event, which will be held in Warsaw on Saturday.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko said the day before that about 20 MEPs could come to Kyiv. It is possible that they will go to the towns of Kyiv region, destroyed by the Russian invaders.

