Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 169 children die, 306 injured – PGO

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 169 children have been killed and 306 injured, the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

"More than 475 children suffered in Ukraine due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, more children were affected in Kyiv - 88, Donetsk - 81, Kharkiv - 75, Chernihiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, the capital - 16, Sumy – 1, Zhytomyr – 15," the report says.

