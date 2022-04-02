Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

The Chernihiv District Prosecutor's Office has begun criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, on April 1, 2022, a Russian shell hit one of the branches of the Chernihiv Regional Center for Modern Oncology Municipal Non-Profit Enterprise. Two employees of a medical institution received shrapnel wounds. Another person received a shell shock," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

In the room where the projectile hit, there were 22 patients - palliative patients and people after surgery, who could not leave the institution and needed constant medical supervision. "None of them were hurt," the report says.

Materials for the pretrial investigation were transferred to the SBU in Chernihiv region.