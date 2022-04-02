Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

A group of G7 ambassadors intends to use their network and resources to help Ukraine obtain humanitarian and economic support for both short-term needs and long-term development.

"The group will coordinate its efforts with other international partners of Ukraine in order to support economic reconstruction and facilitate Ukraine's return to its ambitious economic and judicial reform trajectory after the war. the group said in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The ambassadors also intend to closely monitor reports of potential war crimes and other violations of humanitarian law, "and help Ukraine defend our shared understanding of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and human rights."

"The G7 Ambassadorial Group remains firmly committed to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the statement said.