Education Ministry presents conditions of admission campaign 2022

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet presented the terms of the admission campaign to higher education institutions for 2022.

"We have laid down the National Multi-Subject Test for higher education based on complete general secondary education for all specialties (budget places), for business and medical specialties (in particular, for a contract)," Shkarlet said during an online briefing on Friday.

According to him, the national multi-subject test is a general test in the Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine. There will be three grades for this test, which will be announced immediately after the end of the test.

Shkarlet also said that it will be possible to interrupt the delivery of this online test in case of an air raid.

In addition, both main and special and additional examination sessions will be provided.

The minister said that in 2022 the role of motivation letters has increased significantly.

In particular, upon admission to the budget, such a letter will be used for rating applicants with the same competitive score, and upon admission to a contract, a motivation letter can be the basis for rating applicants.

Thus, when entering the professional junior bachelor level on the basis of basic secondary education, it is necessary: ​​for a specialty with a creative competition – only the creative competition itself; other specialties on the budget – individual oral interview; contract specialties – motivation letter.

Upon admission to the level of professional junior bachelor on the basis of complete secondary education, it is necessary: ​​for cadets – the current admission rules; on a specialty with a creative competition – a creative competition; other specialties on the budget – individual oral interview; contract specialties – motivation letter.

When entering institutions of higher education on the basis of complete secondary education, it is necessary: ​​for cadets – the current admission rules; on a specialty with a creative competition - a creative competition; other specialties for the budget, as well as specialties 05, 06, 07, 08, 22, 24, 28, 29 for the contract - a national multi-subject test; other contract specialties – motivation letter.

When entering institutions of higher education on the basis of a junior specialist, it is necessary: ​​either two subject assessments of the 2019-2021 external independent testing or a national multi-subject test.

The new changes also provide for a master's comprehensive test (foreign language and law) for admission to a master's program in the specialties "law" and "international law," as well as a master's test of educational competence for admission to a master's program in certain specialties.

In particular, when applying for a master's program on the basis of a bachelor's degree, it is necessary: ​​ for cadets – the current rules for admission; on the specialty "law" and "international law" – master's comprehensive test; in the specialties 05, 06, 07, 28, 29 (except "international law") - a master's test of educational competence and an exam in a specialty in an educational institution; other specialties – an exam in the specialty in an educational institution for budget places and a motivation letter for contract places.

"We have set security and defense as the main priority. There will be maximum assistance in the recruitment of cadets in military and law enforcement institutions," Shkarlet said.

It also provides for the involvement of military personnel, volunteers of the Territorial Defense Forces, rescuers and law enforcement officers.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to receive a free second education for those who have already received their first civilian specialty.