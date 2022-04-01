Facts

17:52 01.04.2022

Gazprombank not disconnected from SWIFT continues to finance Russian war against Ukraine – intelligence

Gazprombank not disconnected from SWIFT continues to finance Russian war against Ukraine – intelligence

Unmanned aerial vehicles, components for military equipment and electronic intelligence equipment for units of the 47th tank division (Mulino) are being purchased through the Russian Promsvyazbank and Gazprombank, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"Russian banks continue to finance Russian aggression against Ukraine. In particular, it has been established that UAVs, components for military equipment and electronic intelligence equipment for units of the 47th Panzer Division (Mulino) are being purchased through the Russian Promsvyazbank and Gazprombank," the Intelligence Agency said in a message on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The Agency recalled that Promsvyazbank on March 12 was included in the list of institutions disconnected from the SWIFT system.

"As for Gazprombank, only the UK imposed sanctions against it. This bank is the main institution through which Europeans pay for the supply of Russian fossil fuel," the Intelligence Agency said.

