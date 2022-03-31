EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

The European Commission is starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the Programme for Environment and Climate Action (LIFE), which will allow it to receive EU support in restoring the ecosystem after the war waged against it by Russia.

Today, the European Commission begins negotiations with Ukraine to offer the country the opportunity to join the Programme for Environment and Climate Action, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, by joining the LIFE Programme, Ukraine will benefit from European support in rebuilding its environment after the destruction caused by the Russian attack. In particular, we are talking about heavy pollution and damage caused to the ecosystem. This will be useful in order to secure the long-term well-being of the country and its sustainability, he stressed.