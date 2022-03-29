Facts

14:37 29.03.2022

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

1 min read
People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that the people who make decisions in Russia think they can get away with it.

"People who make decisions in Russia hope they can get away with it. Sanctions? They think they can get around. An embargo on Russian oil? They see that it does not go beyond words. Nothing but talking about it. And concern. Tribunal? They know it takes years to bring specific perpetrators to justice," he said in a video address to the Danish Parliament on Tuesday.

So the president of Ukraine answered the question "why the world cannot stop the flow of Russian war crimes."

"Therefore, we appeal to you and the entire democratic community of the world. Sanctions must be strengthened, an embargo on Russian oil must be introduced, ports must be closed for Russian ships," Zelensky said.

Tags: #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:20 29.03.2022
Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

09:41 29.03.2022
Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

20:59 28.03.2022
Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

19:20 28.03.2022
Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

18:45 28.03.2022
Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

17:06 28.03.2022
Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege Kyiv – Defense Ministry

Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege Kyiv – Defense Ministry

16:46 28.03.2022
Many Russian units withdrawing troops to Russia, Belarus to restore their combat capability, replenish ammunition – Defense Ministry

Many Russian units withdrawing troops to Russia, Belarus to restore their combat capability, replenish ammunition – Defense Ministry

16:13 28.03.2022
Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

16:12 28.03.2022
Tkachenko: About 100 world cultural institutions ban Russian culture

Tkachenko: About 100 world cultural institutions ban Russian culture

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

LATEST

Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats on charges of espionage – media

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

Moscow decides to drastically reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD