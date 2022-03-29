People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that the people who make decisions in Russia think they can get away with it.

"People who make decisions in Russia hope they can get away with it. Sanctions? They think they can get around. An embargo on Russian oil? They see that it does not go beyond words. Nothing but talking about it. And concern. Tribunal? They know it takes years to bring specific perpetrators to justice," he said in a video address to the Danish Parliament on Tuesday.

So the president of Ukraine answered the question "why the world cannot stop the flow of Russian war crimes."

"Therefore, we appeal to you and the entire democratic community of the world. Sanctions must be strengthened, an embargo on Russian oil must be introduced, ports must be closed for Russian ships," Zelensky said.