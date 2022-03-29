Enemy continues to inflict air strikes on residential areas - General Staff

The aggressor continues to carry out airstrikes on residential areas of cities, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy continues to insidiously carry out missile and bomb strikes, trying to completely destroy the infrastructure and residential areas of Ukrainian cities. It is concentrating on fuel storage facilities in order to complicate logistical support and create conditions for a humanitarian crisis," a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning says.

In some temporarily occupied settlements of Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers continue to terrorize the local population: "they shell residential buildings; rob, steal and hold civilians hostage, engage in looting."

During the day, the JFO grouping in Donetsk and Luhansk directions repulsed seven enemy attacks. Our soldiers destroyed 12 tanks, ten infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles.