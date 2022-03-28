In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

Some 5,000 residents of Mariupol, including 210 children, were killed during the 27 days of the siege of the city.

The relevant indicative data was distributed on Monday by mayor of the city Vadym Boichenko.

As of March 27, according to him, 170,000 residents remain in the city. Before the start of the blockade, up to 140,000 people managed to leave the city, and after the start of the blockade, another 150,000 people were evacuated, including 71,235 - in Zaporizhia, the rest - to the surrounding villages. Some 30,000 residents of Mariupol were deported to Russia.

The mayor said that in Mariupol 90% (2,340) of multi-storey residential buildings were damaged, more than 60% (1,560) of them were damaged by a direct hit, more than 40% (1,040) were completely destroyed. Some 90% (61,200) of private residential buildings were also damaged, of which 60% (40,800) - by a direct hit, more than 40% (27,200) were completely destroyed.

Hospitals: damaged - 7, of which 3 were destroyed. Polyclinics: damaged - 4, of which 1 was destroyed. All 3 city maternity hospitals were damaged, 1 of them was completely destroyed.

Universities: damaged - 7, of them destroyed - 3. Schools: damaged - 57 (90%), of which 23 (40%) were destroyed. Kindergartens: damaged - 70 (90%), of which 28 (40%) were destroyed.

Two factories, a port and military unit No. 3057 were also damaged.