Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege Kyiv – Defense Ministry

Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege the capital of Ukraine, there is no movement of the relevant units of the Russian army to the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"According to our information, Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege the capital of Ukraine. We are talking about the same about other cities - Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy. As soon as we see the movement of the relevant units of the Russian army in the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, we will definitely inform about this. At the moment, we do not see active actions of the enemy in the direction of movement," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Monday.

He said the Defense Ministry is following the statements of the leadership of the Russian armed forces.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. At the moment, we do not observe any actions by Russia to confirm the words of the leaders of the Russian armed forces," Motuzianyk said.

At the same time, he said that one of the strategic tasks of Russia is to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within the administrative boundaries.

"In addition, Russia is trying to break through the land corridor and unite these territories in order to have direct access to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea occupied by Russia. We are actively preventing this," Motuzianyk said.