Many Russian units withdrawing troops to Russia, Belarus to restore their combat capability, replenish ammunition – Defense Ministry

A sufficiently large number of Russian units are forced to withdraw their troops outside Ukraine, to Russia or Belarus in order to restore their combat capability and replenish ammunition, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"A fairly large number of Russian units are forced to withdraw their troops outside Ukraine, to the territory of Russia or the territory of Belarus, in order to restore their combat effectiveness, replenish ammunition, since the Russian army can no longer conduct offensive operations with the available forces and means in certain areas, since it has not created an appropriate shock grouping," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Monday.