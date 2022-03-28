Facts

16:13 28.03.2022

Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk refuted Russia's statements about the alleged destruction of a huge number of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

"I can refute the Russian statement that they destroyed a huge amount of our unmanned vehicles. It is used along with other weapons, artillery and other types of weapons in all task force areas," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Monday.

