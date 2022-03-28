Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs
Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk refuted Russia's statements about the alleged destruction of a huge number of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.
"I can refute the Russian statement that they destroyed a huge amount of our unmanned vehicles. It is used along with other weapons, artillery and other types of weapons in all task force areas," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Monday.